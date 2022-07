Traffic Crash Claims Life Of 23-Year Old Man

An Escambia County traffic crash has claimed one life.

About 6 p.m. Thursday, a white sedan driven by a 21-year old Pensacola man failed to yield at the intersection of Mobile Highway and Boulder Avenue. He pulled out in front of a gray Ford pickup driven by a 23-year old Pensacola man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

State troopers said the driver of the pickup truck passed away as a result of his injuries.