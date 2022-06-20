This Week Just Gets Hotter And Hotter Each Day
June 20, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
