This Week Just Gets Hotter And Hotter Each Day

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.