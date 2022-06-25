Heat Advisory Today, But There’s A Good Chance Of Rain Too
June 25, 2022
A heat advisory is in effect for Saturday.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 112. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
