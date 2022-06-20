Escambia County Offices Closed Monday For Juneteenth; Century Open

Most Escambia County offices and facilities are closed Monday in observance of the federal Juneteenth holiday, while Century will open for business as usual.

TOWN OF CENTURY

All Town of Century offices will be open.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

The following Escambia County offices will be closed on June 20, 2022.

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments including: West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Clerk’s Official Records, Finance, Treasury and Clerk to the Board Offices

Waste Services Administration

Supervisor of Elections Office

ECAT administrative offices

Escambia County Exceptions: