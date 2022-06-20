Escambia County Offices Closed Monday For Juneteenth; Century Open

June 20, 2022

Most Escambia County offices and facilities are closed Monday in observance of the federal Juneteenth holiday, while Century will open for business as usual.

TOWN OF CENTURY

All Town of Century offices will be open.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

The following Escambia County offices will be closed on June 20, 2022.

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments including:
    • West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
  • Escambia County Property Appraiser
  • Escambia County Tax Collector
  • Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
  • Escambia County Clerk’s Official Records, Finance, Treasury and Clerk to the Board Offices
  • Waste Services Administration
  • Supervisor of Elections Office
  • ECAT administrative offices

Escambia County Exceptions:

  • The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours Monday, June 20.
  • Escambia County Clerk of the Court offices located at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building, Theodore Bruno Juvenile Building, Public Records Center and the Century Courthouse will be open Monday, June 20.
  • ECAT will run regular service Monday, June 20.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 