Escambia County Offices Closed Monday For Juneteenth; Century Open
June 20, 2022
Most Escambia County offices and facilities are closed Monday in observance of the federal Juneteenth holiday, while Century will open for business as usual.
TOWN OF CENTURY
All Town of Century offices will be open.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
The following Escambia County offices will be closed on June 20, 2022.
- Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments including:
- West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
- Escambia County Property Appraiser
- Escambia County Tax Collector
- Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
- Escambia County Clerk’s Official Records, Finance, Treasury and Clerk to the Board Offices
- Waste Services Administration
- Supervisor of Elections Office
- ECAT administrative offices
Escambia County Exceptions:
- The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours Monday, June 20.
- Escambia County Clerk of the Court offices located at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building, Theodore Bruno Juvenile Building, Public Records Center and the Century Courthouse will be open Monday, June 20.
- ECAT will run regular service Monday, June 20.
