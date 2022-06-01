Didder, Blue Wahoos Walk Off Shuckers, Reclaim First Place

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos overcame an early deficit to defeat the Biloxi Shuckers 5-4 in 10 innings on Tuesday night, snapping a four-game skid and helping reclaim first place in the South Division.

Paul McIntosh hit a game-tying homer in the eighth, Griffin Conine tied the game again with a single in the bottom of the tenth, and Ray-Patrick Didder ended the game with a walk-off sacrifice fly.

The Shuckers took an early lead in the second inning against A.J. Ladwig, turning four consecutive hits into three runs. Tristen Lutz hit a two-run double and Gabe Holt added a sacrifice fly to put Biloxi ahead 3-0.

Jefry Yan, Dylan Bice and Andrew McInvale combined for 5.2 one-hit innings of scoreless relief to keep the game in reach, and the Blue Wahoos slowly chipped away at the deficit against the Biloxi bullpen. Conine hit a two-out RBI double in the third to get the Blue Wahoos on the board and José Devers circled the bases after a walk in the fifth before McIntosh’s game-tying homer in the eighth.

Colton Hock (W, 3-2) allowed a Lutz RBI single in the top of the tenth to score Biloxi’s automatic baserunner, but prevented further damage to keep the score 4-3. Troy Johnston led off the bottom of the tenth with his third hit of the night against reliever Nash Walters (L, 2-1), putting runners at the corners. McIntosh was retired, but Conine grounded an RBI single up the middle to tie the game and Didder lofted a fly ball to center that was deep enough to score Johnston for the winning run.

With the win, the Blue Wahoos have pushed 0.5 games ahead of Biloxi and Mississippi in the South Division with 23 to play in the first half.

The Blue Wahoos continue their homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Whaoos