Rain Endling By Tuesday Afternoon; Sun Returns Wednesday

May 14, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 87.

