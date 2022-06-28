Century Felon Charged With Cocaine Trafficking, Weapons Offenses After Threatening Sister

June 28, 2022

Kendrick Jamar Washington was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession marijuana, two counts of possession of a weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon, and carrying a concealed unlicensed firearm. He remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Washington allegedly pointed “an assault rifle” at his sister and threatened to kill her, according to an arrest report. She headed to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Century Precinct to file a report.

During the investigation, deputies were alerted of an armed disturbance on Ashford Alley off Jefferson Avenue and detained Washington. A .38 Special revolver and a Del-Ton rifle were recovered from Washington, along with a .223 round in the chamber, 13 rounds in the magazine of the rifle and five rounds in his pocket, according to an arrest report.

Deputies also found a plastic bag with 91.7 grams of powdered cocaine, 18.9 grams of crack cocaine and 1.6 grams of marijuana, the report states. A total of $4,642 in currency was found on Washington’s person, deputies said.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 