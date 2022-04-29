Wahoos Beat By Biloxi Again

For the second straight game, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos couldn’t provide enough offense to back up a solid pitching performance in a 3-0 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday night.

Will Stewart (L, 0-1) turned in the team’s second quality start of the season, allowing two runs on four hits over 6.2 innings, but the Blue Wahoos suffered back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 2018.

A first inning home run from Biloxi’s Freddy Zamora gave an early edge to Victor Castaneda (W, 1-1), who earned his first Double-A win for the Shuckers with 5.1 innings of scoreless, three-hit ball.

Three of Pensacola’s four hits came from Jerar Encarnacion, who raised his batting average to .366 in a 3-for-4 night. Biloxi added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh with two-out RBI hits from Cam Devanney and Jakson Reetz against Colton Hock.

Zach Vennaro (S, 2) maneuvered around an Encarnacion single in the ninth to earn the save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday night.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos