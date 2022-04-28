Tate Aggies Beat Escambia 13-1; Head Into Districts As No. 2 Seed

The Tate Aggies wrapped up their regular season with a 13-1 win over Escambia 13-1 Wednesday night.

The Aggies put two on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning when Bray Touchstone doubled on a 2-2 count, and powered ahead with a seven-run fourth inning.

Rilee Lowery earned the win for Tate in five innings, giving up one run and four hits while striking out two and walking one.

Frankie Randall led the Aggies at the plate, going 3-3. Touchstone and Madox Land were both 2-3. Jay Davis, Cade Kelly and Jackson Penton each added a run.

Tate’s regular season ended at 21-2

No. 2 Tate moves into the 1-6A quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Monday as they host No. 7 Washington (8-14).

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Krause Glodfelter, click to enlarge.