Storms Were Big And Loud, But Left Just A Little Damage

Storms that moved through Escambia County prompted two simultaneous tornado warnings, but there were no confirmed touchdowns.

At the Pensacola International Airport, a peak wind guet of 74 mph — hurricane strength — was recorded.

Scattered wind damage was reported in Escambia County.

In Cottage Hill, the wind took the metal roof off a pole wooden barn (pictured above and first below).

On North Chipper Road, the wind downed trees and tossed a trampoline (pictured below). A trampoline was also blown and became lodged against a retaining wall on the I-110 ramp to Airport Boulevard.

At Sam’s Club, a storage shed on display was blown toward Washington High School and blocked a portion of College Parkway (pictured bottom photo).

The last two images below show the areas included in the tornado warnings and an area of circulation near Beulah.

Additional damage was reported in Baldwin and Santa Rosa counties, including the roof of a bakery in Milton.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com click to enlarge.