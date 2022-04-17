Lydia Purvis Named Escambia County Horticulture Specialist

April 17, 2022

Lydia Purvis has joined Escambia County Extension as the county horticulture specialist.

Purvis will assist homeowners with horticulture information and plant diagnostics by phone and in the office, and she will teach sessions in the community.

She grew up in Molino and participated in FFA throughout her time at Ernest Ward Middle School and Northview High School. She graduated from University of Florida Milton in 2018 with a degree in Plant Science and Nursery Management.

