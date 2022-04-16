Isolated Severe Storms Possible Both Saturday And Easter Sunday

April 16, 2022

Stay weather aware this weekend, as there are two rounds of severe weather possible. The first round will be late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night with strong winds. The second round of storms will have strong winds and possible hail late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 