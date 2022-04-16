Isolated Severe Storms Possible Both Saturday And Easter Sunday

Stay weather aware this weekend, as there are two rounds of severe weather possible. The first round will be late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night with strong winds. The second round of storms will have strong winds and possible hail late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

