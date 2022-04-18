Inmate Accused Of Assaulting, Injuring Century Correctional Institution Officers

April 18, 2022

Inmate Joshua Christian assaulted officers at Century Correctional Institution, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

He assaulted officers by striking them with a closed fist and kicking them. Medical staff examined the officers and noted injuries.

“Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued,” FDC said.

Christian is serving multiple sentences until 2024 for thefts, drug possession, resisting an officer with violence and two other instances of battery on corrections officers.

