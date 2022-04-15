Flomaton Employee Charged With Stealing Copper From The Town

April 15, 2022

A Town of Flomaton employee is facing charges after allegedly stealing copper belonging to the town.

Travis Emile Owens, 22, was  charged with theft of property third degree, two counts of theft of property fourth degree and a felony ethics violation of using an official position for personal gain. He was booked into the Escambia County (AL)) Detention Center without bond.

Flomaton Town Supervisor Shaun Moye contacted the Flomaton Police Department about a a bag of copper wire was placed at a town water tower on Highway 31. Police said surveillance video showed Owens taking the bag from the town’s public works facility to the water tower.

Flomaton Police found the bag, which contacted copper tubing, and placed multiple wireless cameras to monitor it.

According to Police Chief Charles Thompson, Owens was observed using a drone as he went to the water tower after work hours, placed the bag in a personal vehicle, and drove away. He said Flomaton Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found Owens in possession of stolen edging blades and the copper tubing.

“It was also learned that he had also committed another theft the day prior from town in that of copper tubing,” Thompson said.

The police chief said Owens is no longer employed by the Town of Flomaton. By 3:40 p.m. Thursday, the town had posted a job listing for a public works employee starting at $12 an hour plus benefits.

