DeSantis Appoints Escambia Judge Amy Brodersen First Judicial Circuit Court

Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Judge Amy Brodersen to the First Judicial Circuit Court.

Brodersen has served as a judge on the Escambia County Court since her appointment by Governor Rick Scott in 2016. Previously, she served as an assistant city attorney for the Pensacola Police Department and an assistant state attorney for seven years in the First Judicial Circuit. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Alabama and her law degree from Florida Coastal.

Brodersen fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Thomas V. Dannheisser.