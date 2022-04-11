Century Drive-By Shooting Under Investigation

The investigation continues into a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in Century.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting just before 6 a.m. Sunday on Ashford Alley, just off Jefferson Avenue in Century.

Damage was found to a residence and a vehicle, according to the ECSO, but there were no injuries. Shotgun shells were found at the scene.

Sgt. Melony Peterson said there were no suspects identified, and the only description of the vehicle was that it had a loud exhaust.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.