Century Drive-By Shooting Under Investigation

April 11, 2022

The investigation continues into a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in Century.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting just before 6 a.m. Sunday on Ashford Alley, just off Jefferson Avenue in Century.

Damage was found to a residence and a vehicle, according to the ECSO, but there were no injuries. Shotgun shells were found at the scene.

Sgt. Melony Peterson said there were no suspects identified, and the only description of the vehicle was that it had a loud exhaust.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 