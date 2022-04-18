Beulah Middle, Tate High School FFA Chapters Named As Two Of “Florida’s Finest”

The Beulah Middle and Tate High school FFA chapters have been named as two of “Florida’s Finest”.

The selection is based upon the completion of the National Chapter Award program application. Both chapters have excelled in the areas of growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture, and have worked diligently to fulfill the mission and vision of the FFA. The Beulah Middle and Tate High FFA programs will be recognized during the 94th Florida FFA State Convention & Expo to be held at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando this summer.

Beulah Middle School and Tate High School are two of only 30 FFA organizations statewide to be selected for this prestigious recognition. Additionally, Beulah Middle School won first place in the state of Florida for Aquaculture, beating all high schools and middle schools in that competition last weekend in Tampa.

“We are so proud of the great things our students and teachers are accomplishing in our Agriculture classes and in our FFA chapter,” said Beulah Middle School Principal Marietta Britt-McCaskill. “The skills they are learning through these practical, hands-on experiences will serve them well in school and in the workplace for the rest of their lives.”

The annual state FFA convention and expo is the highlight of Florida FFA’s year. Nearly 5,000 FFA members, advisors, administrators, alumni, parents and industry partners come together to celebrate the achievements won by the past and present generations of agriculturalists, while continuing to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success.

While at the convention, FFA members and guests will experience motivational speakers, award presentations, exciting exhibits, challenging Career and Leadership Development Events, and plenty of entertaining activities. Attendees can take a stroll through the Florida FFA Expo in search of the perfect career connection, attend a workshop to brush up on those leadership skills, or simply interact and share ideas with FFA members and advisors from across the state.