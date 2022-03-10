Registration Begins Now For VPK In Escambia County Schools

Registration is underway for a free Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK) for 4-year olds that reside in the attendance zone for a Title I school.

Title I schools with a VPK program are Bratt, Jim Allen, Molino Park, Brentwood, Ensley, Ferry Pass, Global, Montclair, OJ Semmes, Weis, West Pensacola, Bellview, Holm, Longleaf, Navy Point, and Sherwood elementary school.

Parents first need to complete the VPK Certificate of Eligibility at familyservices.floridaearlylearning.com or go to the Early Learning Coalition, 1720 West Fairfield Drive, Suite 100/400, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The child’s birth certificate and the parent’s proof of residence must be uploaded when applying for the Certificate of Eligibility.

After completing the VPK Certificate of Eligibility, parents should complete an Escambia County School District online application in FOCUS by clicking here..

Beginning on April 4, the parent or guardian should take the documents listed below to Spencer Bibbs Center at 2005 North 6th Avenue to complete registration, Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Families residing in the Bratt and Molino Park attendance zones should take relevant documents directly to the school.

Documents required:

Certificate of Eligibility

Birth Certificate

Proof of Residence (utility bill or lease)

Immunization Record

Physical (or appointment card for upcoming physical)

Child’s Insurance Card

Child’s Social Security number

Proof of Income (2021 W2 for all adults in home)

Schools will be filled on a first come, first serve basis. Registration is not complete until all documents have been approved and forms have been signed.

For more information, call (850)595-6915, extension 224.