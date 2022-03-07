Mrs. Doris Troutman Cooper

Mrs. Doris Troutman Cooper, age 88, passed away, Saturday, March 5, 2022 peacefully at her home in Bratt, FL; surrounded by her family. She has resided most of her life in Bratt, FL. She was a member of Bratt First Baptist Church. She owned and operated Coopers Grocery in Bratt for fifty-four years.

Mrs. Cooper valued her time she got to spend with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, cleaning and maintaining her yard and the store front. She enjoyed going to church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl (Maggie Mason) Troutman, husband, Lawrence Cooper, one son, Carl Cooper, one grandson, Bryant Cooper, two brothers, Fredrick Troutman, Leon Troutman, two sisters, Margaret Lockwood, and Mary Mayson.

She is survived by her one son, Marion Cooper, of Bratt, FL; one daughter, Judy (Robert) Gilmore, of Pensacola, FL; one sister, Ouida McGill, of Atmore, AL; four grandchildren, Leslie Cooper, Lindsay Hale, Austin Cooper, Blake Gilmore, five great-grandchildren, Kendall, Bentley. Mia, Eli, Veyda, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Bratt, FL; with Rev. Josh Long officiating.

Burial will follow at Godwin Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Mark McGill, Steve McGill, Bryan McGill, Austin Cooper, Blake Gilmore, and Greg Vaughn.