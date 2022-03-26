Go Baby Go! Ascend Cares Donates New Wheels For Escambia Westgate Students

March 26, 2022

Ascend Cares donated 11 “Go Baby Go” mobility vehicles to Escambia Westgate School on Friday.

As we first told you on Thursday, “Go Baby Go” is a program that provides modified, ride-on cars to young children with disabilities so they can move around independently.  The cars were created for the Westgate’s younger students and will create an opportunity for students to learn and increase independent skills.

“I think this is an amazing idea because it gives these precious children a chance to experience something they may not have been able to otherwise,” said Tiffany Amerson of Bratt. She’s the mother of Andrew, seen sporting around at the top of this page. “To be able to laugh and just have fun. They’re also a great learning tool for these kids.”

Ascend Cares and nearly 30 employees modified 11 of the cars for Escambia Westgate.

