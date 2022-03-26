Escambia County Calling For State Review Of FPL’s Rates

March 26, 2022

Escambia County will ask the Florida Public Service Commissioner to review Florida Power & Light rates.

The county commission voted this week for Commission Chairman Jeff Bergosh to draft a letter to the PSC. The board will vote on approval of the letter next at an April meeting.

The cities of Pensacola, Milton and Crestview have already sent similar letters to the PSC.

Last October, the PSC approved a four-year rate settlement for FPL that will mean a near term rate increase for Gulf Power customers in the Panhandle, but a reduction in the long term. Due to increased fuel costs, the rate increase turned out to cost FPL customers more money.

FPL’s parent company NextEra purchased Gulf Power in 2019, and the companies legally merged on January 1, 2021. FPL now serves 5.6 million customer accounts from Miami to Pensacola across more than half of Florida.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 