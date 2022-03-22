After School Activities, Sports Canceled In Escambia And Santa Rosa (With Area Cancellation List)

March 22, 2022

The school districts in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties have canceled all after school activities today due to the threat of severe weather.

Escambia County has canceled all practices, games, and extracurricular activities after 5 p.m. Santa Rosa has canceled all evening practices, games, and extracurricular activities after 6 p.m.

School is still scheduled for Wednesday in both districts.

Here are some specific North Escambia area cancellations that were announced prior to the blanket countywide cancelations:

  • Jay at Tate softball, rescheduled for 3/31 at 5 & 7pm
  • Central at Northview softball
  • Tate Freshmen baseball at Pace, rescheduled Wed 4pm
  • Tate JV baseball at Pace
  • Jay baseball at Flomaton
  • Pine Forest softball vs. Catholic
  • Century Baseball, all games canceled
  • Century Council Workshop, rescheduled for 3/29

