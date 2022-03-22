After School Activities, Sports Canceled In Escambia And Santa Rosa (With Area Cancellation List)

The school districts in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties have canceled all after school activities today due to the threat of severe weather.

Escambia County has canceled all practices, games, and extracurricular activities after 5 p.m. Santa Rosa has canceled all evening practices, games, and extracurricular activities after 6 p.m.

School is still scheduled for Wednesday in both districts.

Here are some specific North Escambia area cancellations that were announced prior to the blanket countywide cancelations: