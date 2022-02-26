Tate Takes Two From Navarre; Escambia Sweeps Northview

The Tate Aggies swept two from Navarre Friday, while the Northview Chiefs dropped two to Escambia High.

Tate 10, Navarre 0

Fresh off a 10-0 shutout of Crestview Thursday night, the Tate Aggies shut out Navarre 10-0 Friday night.

Rilee Lowery went four innings, allowing one hit, no runs and striking out four. Ethan McAnally closed allowing one hit, no runs and striking out two.

Madox Land was 2-2 with three RBIs to lead the Aggies at the plate. Drew Reaves, Kirk Mosley, Clif Quiggins and Cade Kelly had one hit each.

Tate 5, Navarre 2 (JV)

The junior varsity Tate Aggies topped Navarre 5-2 Friday.

Gabe Patterson earned the win for the for the JV Aggies, going for three innings, allowing no runs on wo hits and striking out eight. Cameron Partick and Cole McNair closed in relief.

Anthony Longo led the Aggies at the plate, going 2-2. Patterson, Ketch King, Floyd and McNair each added a hit for Tate.

Escambia 4, Northview 3

The Escambia Gators got a late 4-3 win over the Northview Chiefs Friday night in Bratt.

Jamarcus Jefferson allowed five hits and two runs while striking out five in five and a third innings. Cason Burkett threw four and two thirds innings in relief.

Cason Burkett, Luke Bridges, Kaken Odom, Wyatt Scruggs and Trent Knighten had one hit apiece for the Chiefs.

Escambia 6, Northview 2 (JV)

The Northview Chiefs JV fell to Escambia 6-2 Friday.

In three innings, Northview’s C Allen allowed four hits and four runs while striking out three. C Mills allowed one hit and two runs and sat down one in one inning. J White threw one inning.

Pugh went 1-2 for Northview, and Mills was 1-1.

Pictured: Tate varsity and junior varsity beat Navarre Friday. Photos by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.