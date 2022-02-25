Tate Shuts Out Crestview, Northview’s Landis Throws Shutout Over West Florida

Tate 10, Crestview 0

Two Tate Aggie pitchers combined Thursday night to shut out the Crestview Bulldogs 10-0 in six innings.

Josiah Glodfelter went five innings for Tate, allowing no runs, two hits, walking one and striking out six. Dalton Biggs was on the mound for one inning, allowing one hit, walking one and striking out three.

Jay Davis had two hits and three RBIs on two at bats for the Aggies. Frankie Randall went 2-3 for Tate. Drew Reaves, Madox Land and Cade Kelly each added an Aggie hit.

Tate 8, Crestview 4 (JV)

The junior varsity Tate High Aggies beat the Crestview Bulldogs JV 5-4 Thursday night.

Neal Croom got the win for Tate, going two innings and allowing two hits, no runs and striking out four.

Connor Baer, Hayden St. Amant, and Tristin Lynn also worked the mound for the win, allowing a combined five hits and four runs while striking out four.

Northview 12, West Florida 0

Josh Landis threw a shutout Thursday night as the Northview Chiefs beat West Florida 12-0.

Landis allowed no runs on two hits while striking out two.

Rustin Pope led the Chiefs at the plate, going 3-4 with four RBIs. Landis, Luke Bridges,, Ethan Collier, Kaden Odom, and Cason Burkett also had hits for Northview.

Pictured: Tate Aggies varsity and junior varsity defeated Crestview Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.