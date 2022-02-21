Suspect Extradited From Alabama, Now Charged With Century Homicide

A Flomaton man arrested in Atmore has now been extradited to Florida and officially charged with homicide negligent manslaughter for the death of a man in Century last year.

Timothy Lavon Johnson, 34, is in the Escambia County Jail in Pensacola with bond set at a half million dollars. He was taken into custody last week in Atmore.

Johnson is now charged with the murder of a man that died less than two weeks after he was found unresponsive with head injuries in Century.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an aggravated battery report on Hilltop Road at Alger Road at 11:18 a.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021. The man, identified by family as Chris Hunter, passed away July 28, 2021, 10 days after he was injured.

Family members told NorthEscambia.com that Chris Hunter was the brother of Greg Hunter, who died days after he was found injured outside a Century bar.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Odom’s Bar on North Century Boulevard about 10 p.m. on June 19, 2021, to find 60-year old Greg Hunter down in the parking lot. At the time, investigators said it was a homicide and that he had been seriously beaten and left unconscious. But the Medical Examiner’s Office later said Hunter died of natural causes (click for an earlier story).

Editor’s note: The cause of death of Greg Hunter at Odom’s Bar remains as natural causes according to the Medical Examiner’s Office, and Johnson is in no way accused in his death.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.