Parker Road, Williams Ditch And McKenzie Being Repaved In Cottage Hill

Escambia County is in the midst of a resurfacing project in Cottage Hill.

Work is underway to resurface Parker Road from end to end. McKenzie Road from Highway 95A to Parker Road, and Williams Ditch Road from Highway 95A to Parker Road will also be resurfaced.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.