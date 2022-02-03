Former Flomaton Cop Arrested On Florida Drug Charges Now Accused Of Child Endangerment In Alabama

A former Flomaton Police Department lieutenant for drug trafficking in 2020 in Molino is back behind bars in an Alabama jail facing new charges.

Isaac R. Lopez, 37, was taken into custody Wednesday by the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office on Flomaton Police Department warrants.

Lopez is charged with reckless endangerment of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Flomaton Police. Both charges are misdemeanors.

“Our office received a call of a minor under influence of alcohol. Our officers investigated and found probable cause for the warrants. DHR (Department of Human Resources) Escambia also was called and investigated,” Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson told NorthEscambia.com Wednesday night.

The incident reportedly occurred on Christmas 2021 and involved a 13-year old child.

Due to the new charges, Lopez’s bond in Alabama was revoked, and he remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton.

The Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office received information that Lopez was trafficking methamphetamines and set up an operation to catch him in the act in December 2020, according to the agency. Lopez arranged a narcotics deal for two ounces of methamphetamine from an Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office investigator by phone and text messages, according to an arrest report. The report states he arrived at a predetermined location in Molino and accepted the two ounces of methamphetamine from the undercover officer.

Lopez was not on duty and not in his agency issued vehicle at the time of his drug arrest in the 5800 block of North Highway 29.

He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. He was booked into the Escambia County (FL) Jail and later released on bond.

The cellphone used by Lopez to arrange the meth deal belonged to the Town of Flomaton, according to Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Health Jackson. As a result, Lopez was charged in Alabama for felony use of official position or office for personal gain. He was released on a $200,000 bond; it was that bond that was revoked with his latest arrest Wednesday.

Lopez was terminated by the Flomaton Police Department.

The original drug arrest was the result of a partnership between the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office, Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, Flomaton Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).