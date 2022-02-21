Florida Gas Prices Set New 2022 High

Florida gas prices increased another six cents last week, setting a new 2022 high of $3.51 per gallon. That’s 15 cents more than last year’s high, and the highest daily average price since July 2014.

The state average did drift lower over the weekend by a penny. Sunday’s state average of $3.50 per gallon is five cents more than this time last week; 90 cents more than this time last year.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.46, up 33 cents over the past month. A North Escambia low of $3.38 could be found at Cantonment stations on Highway 29 and on Muscogee Road. A low of $3.24 could be found at two Pensacola stations.

As tensions mount regarding a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, the energy market actually suffered its first week of losses last week. This snapped an 8-week streak of oil price gains. After reaching a new 2022 high of $95.46 per barrel on Monday, the price for U.S. crude declined 5% by the end of the week. That resulted in a 2% week-over-week decline of $2 per barrel – the equivalent of a five cent drop at the pump.