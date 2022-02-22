Escambia Health Dept. Suspends Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

February 22, 2022

The Florida Department of Heath (FDOH) in Escambia County has suspended drive-thru COVID-19 testing due to a decline in demand.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available at several locations in Escambia County, including the rapid testing schedule outlined below:

What: COVID-19 Rapid Testing Schedule*

Where: FDOH- Escambia Fairfield, 1295 West Fairfield Drive, Pensacola, FL

When: Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

Who: All persons (ages 2 and up) who are experiencing symptoms or those who have been exposed to someone with known COVID-19.

How: Appointment needed. Call 850-595-6500 option 6 to schedule an appointment. Bring a valid form of identification. Rapid testing with results available within 30 minutes. Questions can be directed to FDOH-Escambia’s COVID-19 phone line at 850-595-6500 option 6.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 