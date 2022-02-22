Escambia Health Dept. Suspends Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

The Florida Department of Heath (FDOH) in Escambia County has suspended drive-thru COVID-19 testing due to a decline in demand.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available at several locations in Escambia County, including the rapid testing schedule outlined below:

What: COVID-19 Rapid Testing Schedule*

Where: FDOH- Escambia Fairfield, 1295 West Fairfield Drive, Pensacola, FL

When: Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

Who: All persons (ages 2 and up) who are experiencing symptoms or those who have been exposed to someone with known COVID-19.

How: Appointment needed. Call 850-595-6500 option 6 to schedule an appointment. Bring a valid form of identification. Rapid testing with results available within 30 minutes. Questions can be directed to FDOH-Escambia’s COVID-19 phone line at 850-595-6500 option 6.