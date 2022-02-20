Escambia County Beef Cattle & Forage Bootcamp Is Coming To Molino

February 20, 2022

The fourth annual Escambia County Beef Cattle & Forage Bootcamp will be held Saturday, March 5 at the Escambia County 4-H Center in Molino.

The bootcamp is a hands-on learning opportunity for producers involved with cattle or forage management. State and local professionals will be available to discuss current research and production strategies.

This year, the Northwest Florida Cattlemen’s Association will be partnering with UF/IFAS Extension to promote education relating to beef and forage best practices. Presenters will provide up-to-date information on cattle reproduction, nutrition, and management along with information focusing on increasing forage productivity.

To register, click or tap here.

Schedule for the event:

  • 8:30 a.m. Registration
  • 9:00 a.m. Welcome/Introductions
  • 9:15 a.m. Rotation Breakouts (30-45 min ea.):
    • Cattle reproduction technologies and techniques Utilizing techniques in AI, pregnancy detection & estrous sync. Dr. Angela Gonella-
    • Using cool-season forages as cover crop and grazing.” Winter annual forage plots and grazing strategies. Dr. Jose Dubeux
    • Balancing rations with variable hay quality Evaluation of productive beef cattle rations using varying levels of hay quality. Dr. Nicolas DiLorenzo
  • 11:30 a.m. Lunchtime topics (lunch provided by NWFL Cattlemen’s Assoc.)
    • Market Trends
    • Updated Policy Changes
  • 12:00 p.m. NWFL Cattlemen’s Assoc. Business Meeting

The event is open to all.

Written by William Reynolds 

 