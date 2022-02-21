Dollar General Plants 20 New Trees In Century Park

When Dollar General removed nearly 20 trees from 1.5 wooded acres in Century last year for a new store, they agreed to replant trees at the site and at a nearby park.

Recently, the developer planted 15 red maple trees and five other flowering trees in the Nadine McCaw Park on North Century Boulevard, just northeast of the new store.

In 2019, the Town of Century removed towering longleaf pine trees from the park over concerns that if the trees were to fall, they might damage town property and structures in the park, or they could be a danger to traffic on North Century Boulevard. Town officials said at the time that they would plant new trees but did not.

Nadine McCaw Park, formerly known as Roadside Park, is along North Century Boulevard at Hecker Road in the heart of Century. The park was renamed for late town council member and lifelong resident Nadine McCaw in 2012. McCaw dedicated a large amount of time to Relay for Life and its mission of finding a cure for cancer. That cure did not come soon enough for McCaw; she passed away from cancer on July 7, 2011.

Pictured: Some of the 20 new trees planted by Dollar General in Century’s Nadine McCaw Park. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.