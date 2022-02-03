3G Services Shutting Down This Year; AT&T By Tomorrow

Cellular companies are shutting down 3G this year beginning as early as tomorrow.

AT&T is set to be the first carrier to shut down its 3G network on Tuesday, February 22. T-Mobile said the 3G network that had been part of Sprint before the two companies merged will go dark on March 31, and its own 3G network will end on July 1. Verizon will end 3G service by December 31.

And the 3G shutdown will still impact customers of the likes of Straight Talk, Boost, Cricket, Mint Mobile, Tracfone and the other low cost companies — they use the networks of AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

That means the end of service for phones and other devices that use 3G connectivity, such as some medical alert devices, tablets, smartwatches, home security systems, game cameras and other devices.

Most users of these services will, or have been, notified directly by the carriers if this discontinuation affects them. However, users of older phones used for 9-1-1 only purposes may not be notified if they do not have active service with the provider. Users of those older 9-1-1 only phones should be aware that they may not work after 3G service is discontinued.

3G debuted in 2002 and is coming to an end to free up bandwidth for more modern services.