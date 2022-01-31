State Approves Ascend Air Operating Permits With No Increase In Emissions

January 31, 2022

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) has issued, or is in the process of considering new and renewed air operation permits for the Ascend Pensacola Plant.

This facility is renewing its existing operating permit to account for new reporting requirements and rule changes and also working on a concurrent construction permit for maintenance and equipment upgrades. There are no increases in emissions in two of the permits, according to FDEP.

“These permit applications are standard five-year renewals of our existing air operating permits. No changes to air emissions are noted or requested,” an Ascend spokesperson said.

If an application is approved, another permit could result in insignificant dimethyl ester emissions, FDEP said.

The application “would authorize Ascend to upgrade and modernize the Dimethyl Ester (DME) production unit through various instrumentation changes and replacement of outdated equipment. It will also authorize Ascend to implement upgrades to the Hexamethylene Diamine (HMD) production unit and the Low-Pressure Diamine (LPD) unit to improve the effectiveness of these processes. The project is expected to result in an increase in DME production and facility-wide emissions could increase; however, the project will not result in a significant increase in emissions of any Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) pollutant. There will be an opportunity to provide public comment on this project when the department takes action on it,” FDEP told NorthEscambia.com in an email.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 