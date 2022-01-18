Ernest Ward Middle School Names Science Fair Winners

Winners have been announced in the recent Ernest Ward Middle School Science Fair.

The students are:

Sixth Grade

1st place – Jackson Sellers, “H20 in Wood”

2nd place – Christian Roberts, “Flower vs. Flower”

3rd place – Gavin Switzer, “A Burning Questions”

Seventh Grade

1st place – Michael Brazwell, “Hover Board”

2nd place – Jace Portwood, “Mother Nature Purifier”

3rd place – Addison Parsons, “Which Cleaner Works Best?”

For additional photos, click here.

Each winner is eligible to participate in the West Panhandle Regional Science & Engineering Fair on January 31.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.