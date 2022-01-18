Ernest Ward Middle School Names Science Fair Winners
January 18, 2022
Winners have been announced in the recent Ernest Ward Middle School Science Fair.
The students are:
Sixth Grade
- 1st place – Jackson Sellers, “H20 in Wood”
- 2nd place – Christian Roberts, “Flower vs. Flower”
- 3rd place – Gavin Switzer, “A Burning Questions”
Seventh Grade
- 1st place – Michael Brazwell, “Hover Board”
- 2nd place – Jace Portwood, “Mother Nature Purifier”
- 3rd place – Addison Parsons, “Which Cleaner Works Best?”
Each winner is eligible to participate in the West Panhandle Regional Science & Engineering Fair on January 31.
