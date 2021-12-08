Two Suspects Named After Shots Fired Inside Century Convenience Store (With Video)

December 8, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has named two suspects in connection with a shots fired incident last Saturday night inside a Century convenience store.

The suspects, 16-year old Travis Lavar Scott, Jr. and 32-year old Aaron Lee Sutton, got into a verbal altercation that ended with both suspects pulling firearms and Scott firing his weapon inside the store, the ECSO said Wednesday.

There were other customers inside the store at the time of the incident, along with the store clerk. There were no injuries.

Sutton has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault and improper exhibition of a firearm. A warrant has been issued for Scott for possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 436-9620 or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 433-STOP.

Comments

3 Responses to “Two Suspects Named After Shots Fired Inside Century Convenience Store (With Video)”

  1. Old Puppy on December 8th, 2021 5:03 pm

    Funny how Aaron (a convicted felon) has a gun, but no mention of it in report. Some people never find learn

  2. KK on December 8th, 2021 4:31 pm

    Both idiots need to go to prison for endangering the lives of every person in that store at that time.

  3. Repeat offender on December 8th, 2021 4:25 pm

    This young man was arrested last year for a shooting. http://www.northescambia.com/2020/11/15year-old-arrested-following-shooting-wednesday-in-century





