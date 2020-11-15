15-Year Old Arrested Following Shooting Wednesday In Century
November 12, 2020
A 15-year old is facing felony charges following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Century, but he has not been charged for the shooting.
Travis Lavar Scott, Jr., was arrested on felony gun charge in connection with the shooting on Jefferson Avenue, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He was also arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated battery in an unrelated incident.
The investigation into the shooting is continuing.
The adult male was shot in the chest after an altercation erupted during a card game near an outside shed in the backyard of a mobile home, according to the ECSO. The victim was airlifted to a Mobile hospital in critical condition.
The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Jefferson Avenue, near East Pond Street. The name of the victim has not been released.
Pictured above: Deputies question Travis Lavar Scott, Jr., age 15, following a shooting Wednesday in Century. Pictured below: A man was shot after an altercation erupted during a card game at this shed behind a mobile home in Century Wednesday afternoon. Pictured bottom: The scene on Jefferson Avenue. NorthEscambia.com photos, click top enlarge.
Comments
9 Responses to “15-Year Old Arrested Following Shooting Wednesday In Century”
tomorrow’s leaders, getting a head start
Sad that this kind of thing can happen in a neighborhood where an innocent resident could have been exposed to a stray bullet. If the victim dies this young man may never see another free day in his life. And all over a card game!!
Don’t get hung up on the word juvenile. The suspect could be 12 years old or 12 days from being 18 and would still be deemed a juvenile. Where did a juvenile get a firearm? Are you even in this world? Guns are available to both responsible gun owners and reckless people. The difference is how the 2 groups of people use them. For years, my husband was in a hunting club where some of the members brought their older teenage sons with them to hunt. The club was a few hours from home so the hunters often stayed over night. Friendly card games and associated gambling were routine pass time around a camp fire and everyone played, younger and older alike. One teenager commented to my husband, “When those old guys start betting with folding money, I’m out.” Regardless of the outcome of the card games, nobody ever, for a second, considered grabbing a firearm and settling a bet with it. That’s the difference between youths who have been taught the proper respect for and use of firearms and ones who have not.
@ Preston,
“Money is the root of all evil.”
Good try but you are wrong.
1 Timothy 6:10, For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.
It is the LOVE of money that is the root of all evil.
folks need to be looking for JOBS.
@DLo… No. I just figured that would be the reason why someone would shoot somebody during a card game. Money is the root of all evil.
Good thinking Preston, you must be former law enforcement, I’m sure the Sheriffs department didn’t consider the gambling and firearm angle, hopefully they read this and finally have a direction to start their investigation.You should call crime stoppers.
It’s probably a fact that money was involved. Probably gambling. But how did the juvenile get a firearm? And who would gamble with a juvenile? Charges should not only be brought against the juvenile but possibly others that were gambling if this was the case. Also someone should look into how this juvenile had a firearm in his possession…
Looks like we gone have to get Marshall Bass Reeves in Century to clean up the neighborhood. All joking aside, there are a lot of families with children living in this area of town and the good people that live here shouldn’t have to be worried about stray bullets flying around. This is the second shooting in a week. Starting to sound like a little Chicago, and that ain’t good.