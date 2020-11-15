15-Year Old Arrested Following Shooting Wednesday In Century

A 15-year old is facing felony charges following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Century, but he has not been charged for the shooting.

Travis Lavar Scott, Jr., was arrested on felony gun charge in connection with the shooting on Jefferson Avenue, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He was also arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated battery in an unrelated incident.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.

The adult male was shot in the chest after an altercation erupted during a card game near an outside shed in the backyard of a mobile home, according to the ECSO. The victim was airlifted to a Mobile hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Jefferson Avenue, near East Pond Street. The name of the victim has not been released.

Pictured above: Deputies question Travis Lavar Scott, Jr., age 15, following a shooting Wednesday in Century. Pictured below: A man was shot after an altercation erupted during a card game at this shed behind a mobile home in Century Wednesday afternoon. Pictured bottom: The scene on Jefferson Avenue. NorthEscambia.com photos, click top enlarge.