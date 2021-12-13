James Neil Wright, Jr.

James Neil Wright, Jr., age 56, of Cantonment, FL passed away on December 7, 2021.

He was born May 8, 1965 in Panama City, FL.

James is preceded in death by his father, James Neil Wright; mother, Pansy Chambers Wright; and brother, Jonathan H. Boland.

He is survived by his sisters, Virginia N. Wright and Neila W. Halter of Cantonment, FL.

James worked for many years at Ventilated Awnings. He enjoyed fishing, vacations with family and spending time with his family and their children.

He was loved by his nieces and nephews and will be missed by all.

Graveside services will be held at 1PM on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Elizabeth Chapel Community Cemetery, Chumuckla, FL. Pastor Gene Hudson officiating services.