Get Your Gifts Wrapped By The Tate Band Until 4:00 Today

The Tate High School Showband will be wrapping gifts for donations today from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Look for the tent at JCPenney on North Davis Highway, just outside the entrance closest to Academy Sports.

Pictured: Volunteers wrapping gifts to benefit the Tate High School Showband Thursday night outside JcPenney. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.