FDLE Breaks Ground On New Pensacola Regional Operations Center

December 7, 2021

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement held a groundbreaking Monday on the Pensacola Regional Operations Center (PROC) James T. Moore Building.

“This new building will give us the space we need to grow in both investigations and forensics, allowing PROC to better serve the needs of our local law enforcement communities and those statewide,” said FDLE Pensacola Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams.

Construction will begin on the 6.8-acre campus in Marcus Pointe Commerce Park in January. The building is expected to be completed next December, with a projected February 1, 2023, move-in date.

The state’s budget includes $1.4 million in funding to begin the project. FDLE secured a 25-year private lease agreement for a nearly 78,000 square-foot facility, enabling PROC to accommodate current and future workloads.

FDLE has been working toward a new building since 2004, after Hurricane Ivan struck the Pensacola area, causing significant damage to PROC’s building. FDLE moved into the current Pensacola facility, a converted school with limited space, in 1994.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 