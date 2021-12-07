FDLE Breaks Ground On New Pensacola Regional Operations Center

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement held a groundbreaking Monday on the Pensacola Regional Operations Center (PROC) James T. Moore Building.

“This new building will give us the space we need to grow in both investigations and forensics, allowing PROC to better serve the needs of our local law enforcement communities and those statewide,” said FDLE Pensacola Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams.

Construction will begin on the 6.8-acre campus in Marcus Pointe Commerce Park in January. The building is expected to be completed next December, with a projected February 1, 2023, move-in date.

The state’s budget includes $1.4 million in funding to begin the project. FDLE secured a 25-year private lease agreement for a nearly 78,000 square-foot facility, enabling PROC to accommodate current and future workloads.

FDLE has been working toward a new building since 2004, after Hurricane Ivan struck the Pensacola area, causing significant damage to PROC’s building. FDLE moved into the current Pensacola facility, a converted school with limited space, in 1994.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.