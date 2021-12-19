Escambia Unemployment Rate Drops; About One-Quarter Of Nation’s Job Growth In Florida

December 19, 2021

About one-quarter of all jobs gained in the country during November were in Florida, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He said Florida’s job growth for November was six times faster than the nation as Florida gained 51,100 jobs while the nation as a whole gained 210,000 jobs over the month.

The Escambia County unemployment level declined by half a percentage point last month, according to newly released data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 3.7% in November, down from 4.1% in October. That represented 6,261 people out of work out of a county workforce of 153,556. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 4.3%, or 6,261 people.

The local area added 7,800 new private sector jobs over the year, a 5.0% increase. The Pensacola area labor force in November 2021, increased by 15,144 over the year, a 6.7% increase. The industry gaining the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality, increasing by 2,300 jobs.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in November 2021, down 0.1 percentage point from the October 2021 rate, and down 0.9 percentage point from a year ago.

“Our job growth rate is six times faster than the rest of the nation because we’ve worked hard to keep Florida open and protect the jobs of individual Floridians,” DeSantis said. “Because we have protected their livelihoods, Floridians are confident in finding work and operating their own businesses. We will continue to focus on our state’s foundation of freedom to ensure that Florida remains a leader in economic growth and Floridians are able to succeed.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 