Dreaming Of A White Christmas? Sorry, It’s Not Happening. Not Even Close.

December 23, 2021

Dreaming of a white Christmas? It’s not happening this year in North Escambia. Not even close.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast

Thursday: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 