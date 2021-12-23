Dreaming Of A White Christmas? Sorry, It’s Not Happening. Not Even Close.

Dreaming of a white Christmas? It’s not happening this year in North Escambia. Not even close.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast

Thursday: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.