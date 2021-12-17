Century Woman Charged With Allegedly Threatening To Shoot Two People At Her Door

December 17, 2021

A Century woman was charged with two felonies after allegedly threatening to shoot two people at her door.

Margaret Mary Parker, 68, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a domestic violence situation and aggravated assault.

According to an arrest report, a man and his girlfriend had just arrived back in town after a business trip and attempted to enter the home. Because of the domestic violence charge, it’s known there was some relationship between Parker and one of the victims. But it is not clear what that relationship is because much of the arrest report is redacted.

The male victim told deputies he attempted to reason with Parker, but she refused to let them in. She went and got a semi-automatic handgun that she pointed at the victims while threatening to kill them, the report states. Part of the incident was recorded in a phone video that was provided to deputies.

Parker told deputies that both individuals were intruders and that is why she pointed a gun at them and threatened to shoot them, according to the arrest report.

The semi-automatic handgun was collected as evidence.

Parker was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Comments

One Response to “Century Woman Charged With Allegedly Threatening To Shoot Two People At Her Door”

  1. Shay on December 17th, 2021 2:35 am

    Domestic violence or an altered person because of Alzheimers or mental illness? Seems odd she would tell the deputies that the victims were “intruders” instead of they don’t live there.





