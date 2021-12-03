Two IP Employees Retire With Over 75 Years Combined Service

Two longtime International Paper Pensacola Mill employees retired this week with over 75 years combined service.

Mark Lockridge, Electrical and Instrumentation Safety and Training Coordinator, retired December 1. He has over 42 years at the International Paper Pensacola Mill.

Garry Hendrix, Finished Products Safety Coordinator, retired December 1 with more than 33 at the International Paper Pensacola Mill.

Pictured: Mark Lockridge (left) and Garry Hendrix. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.