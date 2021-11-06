Photos: Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show Friday At Pensacola Beach

Thousands attended the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show on a cool and breezy Friday at Pensacola Beach.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Here is the Saturday schedule:

11:20 National Anthem / Navy TW-5 and TW-6

11:25-11:35 Coast Guard SAR Demo

11:37-11:47 Veteran’s Flight Team in Stearmans

11:49-12:04 Air Force F-22 Raptor

12:06-12:21 Mustang/Kate with Airbase Georgia

12:23-12:38 Rob Holland

12:40-12:55 Aeroshell Team

12:57-1:12 Navy F-35 Lightning II

1:14-1:29 Red Line

1:31-1:46 Skip Stewart

2:00-2:45 Fat Albert and the Blue Angels

NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.



