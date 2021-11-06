Photos: Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show Friday At Pensacola Beach
November 6, 2021
Thousands attended the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show on a cool and breezy Friday at Pensacola Beach.
Here is the Saturday schedule:
- 11:20 National Anthem / Navy TW-5 and TW-6
- 11:25-11:35 Coast Guard SAR Demo
- 11:37-11:47 Veteran’s Flight Team in Stearmans
- 11:49-12:04 Air Force F-22 Raptor
- 12:06-12:21 Mustang/Kate with Airbase Georgia
- 12:23-12:38 Rob Holland
- 12:40-12:55 Aeroshell Team
- 12:57-1:12 Navy F-35 Lightning II
- 1:14-1:29 Red Line
- 1:31-1:46 Skip Stewart
- 2:00-2:45 Fat Albert and the Blue Angels
NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.
