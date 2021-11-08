Northview Chiefs To Open Playoffs At Home Against The Bozeman Bucks

November 8, 2021

The Northview Chiefs will host the first round of the 1A playoffs at home.

The Bozeman Bucks (6-4) will be at the Northview Chiefs (5-4) in the regional quarterfinal Friday night in Bratt. The winner will face Baker (6-2) on November 19.

In Region 1-1A, end of season rankings were as follows:

The top six teams earned a playoff berth, with the top two getting a first week bye.

In Class 1A, playoff spots are not determined by district wins; it’s the Rating Percentage Index (RPI). RPI rankings are based upon a mathematical formula based upon a team’s current record, current Winning Percentage (WP), Opponents Winning Percentage (OWP), and their Opponent’s Winning Percentage (OOWP).

