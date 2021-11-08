Northview Chiefs To Open Playoffs At Home Against The Bozeman Bucks

The Northview Chiefs will host the first round of the 1A playoffs at home.

The Bozeman Bucks (6-4) will be at the Northview Chiefs (5-4) in the regional quarterfinal Friday night in Bratt. The winner will face Baker (6-2) on November 19.

In Region 1-1A, end of season rankings were as follows:

The top six teams earned a playoff berth, with the top two getting a first week bye.

In Class 1A, playoff spots are not determined by district wins; it’s the Rating Percentage Index (RPI). RPI rankings are based upon a mathematical formula based upon a team’s current record, current Winning Percentage (WP), Opponents Winning Percentage (OWP), and their Opponent’s Winning Percentage (OOWP).

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.