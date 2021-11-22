No Honor: Thieves Caught On Camera Stealing From Local Farmer

Three people were caught on camera stealing 27 bags of deer corn, peanuts and ear corn being sold on the honor system by a Walnut Hill farmer.

About 3:20 last Friday morning, the three men stopped at the farmer’s roadside bin and barn on South Highway 99. They can be seen on surveillance video loading up the bags into a white or light color panel van. It appeared as if the back doors of the van would not completely close, and it may have had a cracked windshield.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.