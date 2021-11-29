New Escambia Westgate Boardwalk Opens, Thanks To Ascend Cares

Escambia Westgate School recently held the dedication celebration for the Westgate Nature Trail, a project donated by the Ascend Cares Foundation.

A previous boardwalk had deteriorated due to weather. It was removed and a new wider walkway with rails was installed for hundreds of feet into the wooded area behind the school.

Escambia Westgate School serves children with physical and intellectual disabilities. The boardwalk will allow children in wheelchairs to have access and enjoy the beautiful woodlands behind the school. Around 100 Ascend Cares volunteers worked on the boardwalk, totaling nearly 900 volunteer hours through the summer and fall months.

“First of all a big thanks to Westgate for letting us participate in this program,” said Ascend Performance Materials Pensacola site director Matthew Stewart. “Second, thanks to over 100 Ascend volunteers who contributed nearly 900 hours. This was a five-month project that was a little more work than initially anticipated, but we persisted. We are so proud to support Westgate School and the amazing work they do, and we hope this boardwalk will be enjoyed by students and staff for years to come. It was a labor of love.”

