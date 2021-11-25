Molino Park Students Donate Over 3,000 Food Items To Their Community

Molino Park Elementary School students stepped up to help fight hunger in the Molino community in a very big way this year.

The school collected over 3,000 food drive items; it was their most successful food drive in over five years.

The top three classes donating the most food items were:

1st Place – Miss Warren’s first grade class (with 341 items)

2nd place – Miss Tourney’s pre-k class

3rd place – Mrs. Gilmore’s third grade class

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol helped transport the items to the food pantry at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Molino.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.