Friday Night Playoff Finals

Here are Friday night high school football playoff scores from around the North Escambia are:

FLORIDA

Class 1A, Region 1

(4) Northview 27, Bozeman 21

(3) Holmes County 19, (6) Freeport 17

Class 6A, Region 1

(1) Pine Forest 26, (8) Rickards 7

(2) Mosley 52, (7) Gulf Breeze 35

Class 5A, Region 1

(5) West Florida 35, (4) North Marion 14

ALABAMA