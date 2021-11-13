QB Odom Gets Four Defensive Interceptions As Northview Beats Bozeman 27-21 In Regional Quarterfinal

Number four, four interceptions including a pick six. It was a pretty incredible Friday night, especially for a junior quarterback that also had an offensive touchdown as the Northview Chiefs beat the Bozeman Bucks 27-21 in Bratt.

Northview quarterback Kaden Odom slipped onto defense Friday night — something he’s done only a few times this year.

With just seconds to go in the game and Bozeman in the red zone, Odom intercepted a Bozeman pass to seal the win as Northview’s Jon Michael Ward held the pressure on the Bucks.

“I knew I had to make a play one way or another, but I seen the ball tipped,” Odom said. “I knew if I if I picked it right, it was over with. So I tried to make a big time play, and we come out on top.”

“Our defense stepped up made some huge plays tonight, thanks to this guy (Odom),” Summerford said. “You know, quarterback, cornerback, it doesn’t matter. He’s gonna make plays, and he’s a good great playmaker for us. Came up big four times tonight. I mean, huge because I think if we don’t have one of those picks maybe this game goes different way.”

Odom was quick to give credit to the support of the community, the crowd and his teammates.

“I can’t do without these boys though, these boys,” he said. “We come to work every single week, and we lay it all on the line. We’ve got a great coaching staff and we’re ready for next week.”

Northview’s Jamarkus Jefferson, also a junior, finished the night with somewhere north of 150 yards, Summerford estimated, and two touchdowns.

“You’ve got to either run the football, or you’ve got to pass the football,” Summerford said. “With him (Jefferson) in the backfield, it’s a no brainer for us. We’re going to try to run it all that we can.”

The Northview Chiefs (6-4) will travel next Friday night in the regional semifinals to take on the top ranked Baker Gators (6-2).

“Oh, I’m ready. That’s the one we wanted. That’s the one we want,” Odom said about Baker. “We can have fun over weekend, celebrate. But come Monday, we’ve got to work. We’ve got to work. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

In September, Baker defeated Northview 43-42 in overtime.

Summerford said that will be a learning experience for the Chiefs as they look for the little ways they could have played better in that close loss.

“It’s all those things we learned the first time about them,” he said. “Then we’ll throw in some new wrinkles.”

